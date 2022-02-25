Services Chiefs Lay Wreath At National War Memorial On Third Anniversary

New Delhi: Service chiefs – Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar laid wreath at the National War Memorial (NWM) on Friday to mark its third anniversary.

The NWM was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019. It stands testimony to the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers since Independence.

The monument houses the eternal flame which exemplifies the supreme sacrifice made by a soldier in the line of duty thus making him immortal. Since its inauguration, all homage ceremonies are conducted only at the NWM, including those on National Days.