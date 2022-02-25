Radhe Shyam | Jaan Hai Meri Song Out

Mumbai: Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam release another romantic track from the film titled Jaan Hai Meri.

As the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is being readied for its worldwide release, the makers are prepping up a stage to promote the upcoming love saga.

The release date of ‘Radhe Shyam’ has been set for March 11 after several postponements.

Touted to be a love saga, ‘Radhe Shyam’ has Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hege plays Prerana. Vikramaditya is a palmist who predicts the future and also knows the past.