Radhe Shyam | Jaan Hai Meri Song Out
Mumbai: Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam release another romantic track from the film titled Jaan Hai Meri.
When hearts meet, melody is created! Presenting a romantic treat from #MusicalOfAges ♥️#JaanHaiMeri: https://t.co/j8w9HYwCft#EeRaathale: https://t.co/zI2JMmnJxt#Aagoozhilae: https://t.co/S24GzS9nHJ#EeReethile: https://t.co/gDbnxY1KCA#Kaanaakkare: https://t.co/bWJt4yb7JQ pic.twitter.com/0a95smMhom
— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) February 25, 2022
As the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is being readied for its worldwide release, the makers are prepping up a stage to promote the upcoming love saga.
The release date of ‘Radhe Shyam’ has been set for March 11 after several postponements.
Touted to be a love saga, ‘Radhe Shyam’ has Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hege plays Prerana. Vikramaditya is a palmist who predicts the future and also knows the past.