Sensex tumbles 1,800 pts, Nifty around 16,500 after Russia attacks Ukraine

Mumbai: Benchmark indices extended the opening losses and trading near the day’s low level with Nifty around 16500.

At 10:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 1,917.75 points or 3.35% at 55314.31, and the Nifty down 561.00 points or 3.29% at 16502.30. About 228 shares have advanced, 2694 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.

BSE Capital Goods index declined nearly 3 percent dragged by the HEG, Bharat Forge, BHEL, SKF India:

The Indian market has slipped to the lowest levels in 2022. INDIAVIX, the volatility index, rose to the highest level since June 2020, while Dow futures dropped 700 points after Russia announced military action against Ukraine.

All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto, bank, FMCG, oil & gas, metal, IT, power and realty down 2-4 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 3 percent each.