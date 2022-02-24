Bike-Borne Miscreants Hurl Bombs At Sarpanch Candidate’s House In Cuttack

Cuttack: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled two bombs at the house of a Sarpanch candidate at Ratapat village under Baramba Police Station limits of Cuttack district last evening.

According to reports, three bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled two bombs at the house of BJP-supported Sarapanch candidate, Magiram Behera. However, no one was injured in the bombing incident.

Though the exact reason behind the bombing incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the incident is the fallout of political rivalry.

Following this, the cops have launched a probe and a manhunt to nab the absconding accused involved in this regard.