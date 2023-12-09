Selena Gomez spotted with Taylor Swift in NYC

New York: Selena Gomez was recently spotted out and about in New York City with close friend and pop icon Taylor Swift. The 31-year-old singer’s outing comes after she made her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco public through a social media post. While Gomez made the announcement by sharing an adorable picture, she faced backlash from many for Blanco’s close association with her ex-boyfriend and singer Justin Bieber, who is now married to American model Hailey Rhode Bieber.

The longtime best friends were spotted together during a night out in New York City shortly after Gomez defended her relationship in light of criticism from her fans. For the outing, the Lose You To Love Me singer donned a stylish yet edgy ensemble featuring a snake print overcoat and mini skirt, paired with a plain black top and thigh-high black leather boots. To keep herself warm in the cold weather, she wore a pair of sheer tights.

Gomez kept her brown hair with blonde highlights in a side part and wore subtle makeup with brown lipstick. Meanwhile, Swift, who wasn’t fully captured in the frame wore a brown coat with white fur lining around the neck and hem over a green sweater and checkered mini skirt. The Blank Space singer paired her trendy attire with reddish-brown knee-length boots and sheer tights. She also kept her hair down for the night out.