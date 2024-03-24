Chandrayaan 3’s landing site name ‘Shiv Shakti’ gets global recognition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 26 had announced that the landing site of Chandrayaan 3’s moon lander would be named Shiv Shakti. Six months later, the internationally recognised body for nomenclature of celestial objects has officially granted it recognition.

International Astronomical Union (IAU) Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature on Tuesday approved the name Statio Shiv Shakti for the landing site of Chandrayaan’s Vikram lander.

Chandrayaan 3, India’s third lunar mission, took off from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. After about a month, on August 23, the Vikram lander successfully touched down on the moon, along with the Pragyan Rover. This historic achievement positioned India as the first country to land near the lunar South Pole and only the fourth to achieve a controlled lunar landing.