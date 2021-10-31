Schools For Class 1 To 7 Students Likely To Reopen After Diwali: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash pointed towards the probable reopening of physical Class of standard 1 to 7 soon.

Minister said that though no decision has been taken so far, it is likely that the physical mode of teaching would resume for class 1 to 7 students after Diwali.

All possibilities are being explored for the reopening of schools for Standard 1 to 7 students in the State amid the risks of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, said the minister.

Already physical mode of teaching for Standard 8 to 12 students are continuing in the State.

The School and Mass Education Minister categorically stated that the classes for Standard 1 to 7 will resume in a phased manner across the State.