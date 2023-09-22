Odisha Assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik Seeks Blessings Of Holy Trinity At Puri Srimandir

Puri: After being elected as the first woman Speaker in the history of the Odisha legislative assembly on Friday, Pramila Mallik reached Puri Srimandir to seek blessings of the Holy Trinity.

On her arrival at Shree Jagannath Temple, the Speaker was accorded a warm welcome by the district administration. Sevayat presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a Khandua Pata in front of the shrine

Before entering the shrine, she touched the Aruna Stamba and bowed before it She was accompanied by BJD leader Pushpanjali Rana.

After darshan of the Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities, she went around the temple and had the darshan of Maa Bimala. Mallik stayed in the temple for more than an hour.

Mallik, in her media reactions, thanked the Chief Minister for choosing her as the first woman speaker and also thanked the party leaders.

She said that she sought the blessings of the All Mighty Lord Jagannath to run the Assembly proceedings smoothly.