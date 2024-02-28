Samaleswari Express To Have Stoppage At Rengali, Puri-Durg Express At Loisinga & Muribahal

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to provide stoppage of Samaleswari Express at Rengali station and Puri-Durg Express at Loisinga & Muribahal stations on an experimental basis.

According to the East Coast Railway, 18005/18006 Howrah – Jagadalpur- Howrah Samaleswari Express will have an additional stoppage at Rengali Station. 18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Express from Howrah from 28th February 2024 and 18006 Jagadalpur- Howrah Express from Jagadalpur from 29th February will provide stoppage at Rengali station.

Samaleswari Express from Howrah will arrive at Rengali at 8.36 am and will leave at 8.38 am towards Jagadalpur. Similarly, this train from Jagadalpur will arrive at Rengali at 6.55 pm and will leave at 6.57 pm towards Howrah.

Besides, 18425/18426 Puri-Durg Puri Express from Puri from 1st March and Durg from 2nd March will have stoppages at Loisinga and Muribahal. 18425 Puri- Durg Express from Puri will arrive at Loisinga at 3.58 am will leave at 4 am. This train will also arrive at Muribahal at 6.12 am towards Durg. In the return direction, 18426 Durg-Puri Express from Durg will arrive at Muribahal at 8.25 pm and will leave at 8.27 pm. This train will also arrive at Loisinga at 10.25 pm and will leave at 10.27 pm towards Puri.

The timing and stoppages of these two trains at other nominated stations will remain unchanged, the ECoR said.