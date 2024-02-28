ECI seeks clarification from Odisha govt, BJD for using ‘conch’ symbol in govt advts

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought clarification from the Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha and the General Secretary of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) regarding the use of the “conch” symbol of the BJD party in advertisements issued by the state government using public funds.

This move aligns with the Commission’s strict approach towards maintaining a level playing field. The Commission has noted that this activity violates its instructions issued in October 2016, which state that public funds or places should not be used to promote any political party or propagate its election symbol.

The complaint was received with allegations that the “Conch” symbol of the BJD party is being displayed and promoted through various advertisements in leading Odia newspapers, TV channels, OSRTC buses, and by way of hoardings in different cities and towns in Odisha.

The Commission has asked the state government and the party to respond to the allegations by 5 pm of March 2, 2024.