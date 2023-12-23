Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire the Biggest Opener of 2023 by registering 178.7 crores worldwide gross on Day 1

Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire broke the records of Animal, Pathaan, Jawan, Leo, Jailer, and Master and has become the only Indian Film to achieve 178.7 crores gross at the Global Box Office.

The big-scale action entertainer Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is roaring globally. The film has brought a festival for the fans and the audiences of Prabhas across the global window and the film has opened with an earth-shattering response at the ticket window.

It is to be noted that the audiences have been waiting for the massive combination of Rebel Star Prabhas and KGF fame director Prashanth Neel ever since the announcement and now with the film being released, it has left the fans and the audiences stunned and they called the film as the Prashanth Neel’s technically brilliant film which presents the larger than life screen presence of Pan India Superstar Prabhas, his action blocks, drama and grand world of Khansaar.

The film brings back Darling star Prabhas in his top-form element. The superstar has delivered a terrific performance in the character of Deva and has brought mega superstardom, larger-than-life screen presence, raw action, and unparalleled heroism to the front.

Both Hombale Films and KGF fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel have left no stone unturned in bringing the world of the film to the big screens and their commitment to the film is evident on the screens.

Talking about the Hindi version, positive word of mouth has come into the foray for Prashanth Neel and Prabhas’s film, and in the Day1, in Hindi belt the film has shown a massive 30% jump in the evening and the night shows in comparison with the morning shows which also promises a power packed box office run in the coming days.

The film is roaring at the box office from North To East- South To West. The film has broken all the previous global box office records and created history by becoming the biggest opener for Indian Cinema.

The film has taken a record-breaking opening at the worldwide box office and has collected 178.7 crores gross on the ticket window. Sharing the official collection of Day 1, Hombale Films wrote on Twitter:-

“The most violent man announced his arrival ⚠️

#SalaarCeaseFire hits 𝟏𝟕𝟖.𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) on the opening day!

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 💥

#BlockbusterSalaar #RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice”

