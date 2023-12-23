Bolangir: Retired BDO Gets Two Years RI In DA Case

Bolangir: A former Block development Officer of Agalpur block in Bolangir district has been sentenced to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

“Sylvanus Lakra, Ex-BDO (Retired) was charge sheeted by Odisha vigilance in a case vide Special judge, Vigilance Bolangir (TR No 10/2012 U/s 13(2)r/w13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets,” the vigilance said.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir today convicted Lakra for the offence and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and a fine of Rs 5 lakhs. In a default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 5 months more for the offence, the court ruled.

“Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Lakra, following his conviction,” the anti-corruption wing said.