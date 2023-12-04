Volcanic Eruption In Indonesia Kills 11 Climbers, 3 Survivors Rescued

As many as 11 climbers were found dead in Indonesia on Monday after a volcanic eruption took place on Sunday in the island nation.

The search was launched following the eruption to find a team of 75 climbers who were in the area at the time, but was halted temporarily over safety concerns, reported news agency Reuters.

“On Monday, three survivors were found while the bodies of 11 climbers were recovered,” said Jodi Haryawan, spokesperson for the local search and rescue team, as per the Reuters report.

The Marapi volcano which is 2,891 metres high erupted on Sunday spewing ash as high as 3 km (9,843 ft) into the air, according to the report after which the authorities raised the alert to the second-highest level and prohibited the residents from going within 3 km of the crater.

Earlier on Monday, 49 climbers were evacuated from the area and many were being treated for burns.