Rourkela Steel Plant felicitated for exemplary tax compliance and GST deposit

Rourkela: In a function organised at the Commissionerate office of CGST and Central Excise, Rourkela, Mr. Vijay Rishi, IRS and Commissioner felicitated SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) for being the highest GST payer under the Commissionerate and also for exemplary tax compliance for three consecutive financial years, viz. from 2018 to 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rishi profusely praised the Finance Department of RSP led by Mr. Praveen Nigam, CGM Incharge (F&A) for filing of taxes within statutory time period, and said that this is an example for others to emulate. It is worth mentioning here that RSP has deposited GST of Rs. 4684/- crores in the period 2018-2021. When the GST was implemented and many of the tax payers were unaware about its provisions, the Finance Department collective of RSP made extra efforts to learn and understand the intricacies of the taxation structure and adhered to its guidelines.

Mr. G. S. Das, GM, Mr. Prashant Puhan, GM, Mr. D. Parida, GM, Mr. N.K.Sahu, DGM and Mr. Biswajit Pal, Deputy Manager, from Finance Department of RSP received the certificate of appreciation from Mr. Rishi. Members of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce, Chartered Accountant Association, Tax Bar Association and other important stakeholders were present on the occasion.