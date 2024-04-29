‘Red Alert’ for severe heat wave issued for several parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has issued an red alert for the heatwave in eight districts.

A red alert has been issued in eight districts including Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Boudh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Khurda.

Similarly, an orange heatwave alert has been issued for 13 places including Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput.

The IMD has advised people not to go outdoors between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm unless necessary. Pregnant women, heart patients, small children, and the elderly should be especially careful.