Dreaded Criminal Arrested After Encounter In Odisha’s Dhenkanal, Seize Arms & Ammunition

Bhubaneswar: A Hardcore criminal Subash Khuntia, popularly known as ‘King of Forest, was apprehended at around 5.30 am on Monday after an exchange of fire during a raid conducted by Kamakhyanagar police.

According to an official release issued by the Kamakhyanagar police today, they received specific information that a few criminals led by Subash Khuntia had assembled in the Khuntaposi jungle near Ramiala River and were hatching a conspiracy to commit extortion by using firearms and bombs. Acting on the information, Kamakhyanagar police raided the place early on Monday morning. Seeing the approaching police party, the criminals hurled bombs at the latter. In retaliation, the police party fired two rounds in a controlled and restricted manner in self-defence.

Police were successful in apprehending Subash Khuntia from the spot and seized one country-made pistol, live ammunition, three fired cases, Rs 2000 cash, one crude bomb and one machete from the spot. However, two criminals escaped from the spot and special efforts are on to nab them.

Subash Khuntia was injured during the firing and has been admitted to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

One police constable also received minor injuries in the incident and is presently under treatment.