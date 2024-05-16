Youth Shot At In Ganjam’s Polsara

Ganjam: A young man was shot at by some miscreants in Polsara block of Ganjam district on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Gani Khatei, of Matha Sahi.

As per reports, Gani went to Tota Sahi on Thursday at around 10: 30 am for some college work. Near Telephone Exchange, three rounds were fired at him by some unknown persons. However, the target of the bullet was missed, but one of the bullets went through the neck, causing a slight injury to the neck.

He was rescued by the locals and admitted to the Community Health Center for treatment. After preliminary treatment, he was referred to Brahampur Medical College Hospital.

On intimation, the local police reached the spot and seized two cartridges along with three motorcycles. The reason for the firing is yet to be ascertained, however, it will be known after the investigation, police said.