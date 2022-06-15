Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports 

New Delhi: Realme V20 5G has been reportedly launched in the market. The smartphone has dual rear cameras powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The new model reportedly, comes in two different colors, with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Other features of the new budget package include a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

Realme V20 5g Price, Availability

The price of Realme V20 5G has been fixed at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, according to multiple posts on Weibo. It is available in various colours: Ink Cloud Black and Star Blue.

The company’s official website at the time of writing did not reveal details about the price and availability of Realme V20 5G. The handset is expected to go on sale in China via major offline stores. Further details about the India launch of the handset are also unknown.

Realme V20 5G Specifications

The new Realme V20 5G will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD (7201,600 pixels) display. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with a 4GB of RAM. The handset also has a virtual RAM expansion (DRE) capability that allows for both storage and performance.

The Realme V20 5G is reportedly built with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone reportedly features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It also provides up to 128GB of storage.

The Realme V20 5G is said to contain a 5,000mAh battery that supports ten times faster charging. Besides, the device measures 8.1mm in thickness and is weighing 184 grams.