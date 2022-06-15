FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Schedule Announced, India To Play Group League In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host India’s three group stage matches of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 beginning on October 11, FIFA and Local Organising Committee (LOC) announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda will equally share the four quarterfinal games.

A total of 32 games contested by 16 teams will decide the winner of the seventh edition of the biennial youth tournament over 10 match-days, with each venue hosting double headers on each matchday.

The schedule further revealed that the 24 group stage games will conclude on October 18 and the matches will be shared among all three host states–Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra.