RCB Pledge Financial Aid For Oxygen Support Infrastructure

New Delhi: IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday pledged financial assistance for infrastructure “related to oxygen support” in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will also raise funds by auctioning special blue jerseys to be worn by players in an upcoming match.

The franchise also posted a video on its Twitter handle:

RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this. pic.twitter.com/jS5ndZR8dt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2021

“The RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in one of the upcoming matches with key messaging on our match kits to pay our respect and show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent majority of last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic,” Kohli said.

“RCB will also auction all the signed player jerseys from this game to raise money and add to our earlier financial contribution supporting healthcare infrastructure. We urge all of you to stay safe at home and get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity,” he signed off.