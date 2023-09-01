Jaya Varma Sinha takes charge as new Chairperson and CEO of Railway Board
She is the first woman to be appointed to this Apex post of Indian Railways
New Delhi: Smt. Jaya Varma Sinha took over the charge of the new Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Railway Board (Ministry of Railways) today in Rail Bhavan.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Smt. Jaya Varma Sinha as Chairperson & CEO of Railway Board. She is the first woman to be appointed to this Apex post of Indian Railways.
Prior to this, Smt. Jaya Varma Sinha has worked as a Member (Operations and Business Development), the Railway Board. Smt. Sinha was responsible for the overall transportation of freight and passenger services on Indian Railways.
Smt. Jaya Varma Sinha joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1988. In her career of over 35 years in Indian Railways, she has worked in various important posts like Member (Operations & Business Development) Railway Board, Additional Member, Traffic Transportation, and Railway Board. She has worked on diverse verticals spanning operations, commercial, IT and vigilance. She was also the first woman to be appointed as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Eastern Railway. She had worked as the Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India in Dhaka, Bangladesh during which the famous Maitri Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated.
Smt. Sinha is an alumnus of Allahabad University and has a keen interest in photography.
