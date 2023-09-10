Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Madelyn Cline at US Open, joins Alia Bhatt as they pose with fans

New York: Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in New York, US, for a holiday. Several people on social media platforms have been sharing their pictures as they met friends, and posed for selfies with fans. On Sunday, a few pictures emerged online as Alia and Ranbir Kapoor attended the 2023 US Open in New York.

Alia and Ranbir sat next to actor Madelyn Cline at the games. In a clip, Ranbir was seen photobombing Madelyn Cline. The camera focused on her for the big screen while she drank and laughed. Ranbir quickly leaned towards her, smiled and flashed the peace sign. In several other pictures, Ranbir was seen clapping sitting next to Madelyn.