Rain lashes several places in Odisha including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha, including coastal districts experienced rainfall activities on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall activities witnessed in several parts of the state including the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar since early morning.

cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 16, 2023. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent two to three days, said IMD.

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 15.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 16.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Boudh.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 17.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 18.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur.