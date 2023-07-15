Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Several A-lister celebs stand in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strike

New York: Hollywood actors have gone on strike for the first time since 1980 after their union and the body representing motion picture studios failed to reach a deal.

Just a week before Barbie hits the big screens, its lead stars have vouched to stand in solidarity with the writers’ and actors’ strike that has brought Hollywood to a stand still.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling went on record at the London premiere of their movie and said that they were prepared to join the actors’ strike. Director Greta Gerwig also joined in and lent her support to the cause as she is a member of the DGA, WGA and the SAG, so “I’m all in,” she said.

Whilst gracing the pink carpet, #Barbie star Margot Robbie said she supports the actors' strike and all the unions, and would be prepared to join the picket lines. Read more here 👉 https://t.co/MS3m64fLxv pic.twitter.com/66K551IwQc — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Barbie co-stars Simu Lui and America Ferrera took to their social media handles to stand in solidarity with the protestors.

Many A-listers who are represented by the SAG-Aftra (Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) are staging the strike. According to Rolling Stone, more than 300 actors had signed a letter indicating that SAG-Aftra might go on strike if the actors’ demands are not fulfilled. The signatories included Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Neil Patrick, Rami Malek, and Meryl Streep, among others.

The @sagaftra strike has at last arrived. I am proud to be standing tall with the @WGAWest and @WGAEast as actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long.

We will win this! ✊🏻🔥🔥🔥✊🏻 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 13, 2023

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, including Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, walked out of the film’s UK premiere as soon as the strike was announced.

Damon, hours before the announcement, said: “Once the strike is officially called they would walk. That is why we moved this red carpet up, because we know the second it’s called, we’re going home.”

Emily Blunt told NBC News: “Obviously we stand with all of the actors. And at whatever point it’s called, we’re going to be going home and standing together through it, because I want everyone to get a fair deal.”

Cynthia Nixon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Josh Hartnett have also extended their support for the strike.

Comedian and actor Guy Branum announced his support, too.