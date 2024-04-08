BJD alleges Odisha BJP misusing EC’s name, employing children in election campaign

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognizance of “Odisha BJP leaders and candidates misusing the name of ECI and threatening state govt officials with transfers if these officials don’t support Odisha BJP in this 2024 elections.

BJD General Secretary, Sasmit Patra has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar to ensure that Odisha BJP leaders and candidates stop such threats for a free and fair election.

Patra apprised the EC that “some Odisha BJP poll candidates and leaders are blatantly misusing the name of Election Commission of India and threatening officials of Odisha Government who are on election duty with transfers, through Election Commission of India, in case they do not support the Odisha BJP candidates in this 2024 election.”

“Recently, 6 IPS and 2 1AS Officers of Odisha were transferred by the Election Commission of India. These Odisha BJP poll candidates and leaders are using these transfers as an example and calling up the Odisha officials on election duty, stating that these transfers were done by the Election Commission of India based on Odisha BJP’s complaints. They further threaten that if these officials don’t support Odisha BJP, then they would ensure their transfers as well by falsely complaining to the Election Commission of India as before.

This is not only a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct in force during this election, but is also criminal in nature relating to threatening of election duty personnel and illegally trying to Influence the election process, By doing this, these Odisha BJP leaders and poll candidates are not only destroying our hard-earned democratic process and the credentials of our electoral system. It is needless to say that free and fair election process Is the fountainhead of our democracy mandated by our Constitution.

Such tactics were employed by Odisha BJP poll candidates and leaders during the 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections as well. It seems to have become a pattern for the Odisha BJP to illegally indulge in; and thereby vitiate the electoral process and illegally influence the elections. This is not a healthy sign for democracy and the electoral process. Besides, they are also damaging the reputation of the Election Commission of India by misusing rhetoric name of the constitutional body,” the letter read.

The BJD general secretary urged the EC to take necessary cognizance of the matter and ensure that these Odisha BJP leaders and poll candidates stop such vicious threats to Government officials of Odisha on election duty and that a free, fair, transparent and healthy election is ensured in Odisha; for the greater good of Indian democracy and the process of free and fair elections.

In another petition to Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the BJD alleged that BJP leaders were employing underage children in election campaigning in the Jatani assembly segment of Khurda district, despite the adverse weather conditions. They provided photo and video evidence to support their claim and requested immediate action.

On the other hand, a delegation of Odisha BJP, led by former president Samir Mohanty, lodged complaints of poll code violations by a senior IPS officer working in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Mohanty accused the IPS officer of partisan behaviour, making calls to IICs, SPs, and political leaders, which he deemed a violation of MCC. The BJP demanded action against the officer, including the seizure of his mobile phone for examination of call details, with the results made public for transparency.