Shots fired at house of Hardeep Nijjar’s associate Simranjeet Singh in Canada

Ottawa: Multiple shots were fired at the residence of an associate of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on June 18.

Canadian media identified the owner of the residence that was targeted as Simranjeet Singh. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday and eyewitnesses said that a car parked at the residence as well as the home were riddled with bullets.

The Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed the “shots fired incident at a residence in South Surrey.”

In a release issued on Thursday, Surrey RCMP said that on February 1, at approximately 1:21 am, it received a report of shots fired at a residence and frontline officers “attended the scene and located evidence consistent with a shooting.”

No injuries were reported.