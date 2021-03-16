Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26

New Delhi: At the invitation of Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26 & 27, 2021.

This visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events – Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation. Prime Minister had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

During the visit, Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26, as the guest of honour.

The programme of the Prime Minister, apart from holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also includes a call on the President of Bangladesh H.E. Md. Abdul Hamid. Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A.K. Abdul Momen will call on the Prime Minister.

The visit of the Prime Minister to Bangladesh will be the first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh.