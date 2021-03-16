Dharmendra Pradhan Formally Invites President Kovind To Visit Odisha

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today formally invited President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Odisha by presenting him with a traditional handwoven cotton ‘gamcha’ (Stole).

The stole has been made by the dalit weavers of Athamallik in Angul district, said Pradhan.

The Union Minister presented the stole to President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President will be visiting Odisha on March 21 on a two-day visit.

The Union Minister has tweeted that the President will inaugurate the Ispat General Hospital (IGH), which is being run by the Rourkela Steel Plant and will also attend several other programs.