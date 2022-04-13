Prez, VP Greet Nation On The Eve Of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha & Vaisakhadi

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu have sent their greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi and Puthandu-Pirappu.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi and Puthandu-Pirappu, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad.

These festivals celebrated all across the country reflect our diversity and also emphasise our unity. The festivals are occasions of enjoyment for the farmer community who work tirelessly for the betterment and progress of the nation. On this occasion, let us resolve to work together for peace, prosperity and happiness, and spread the message of unity and fraternity for the progress of the nation”.

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of ‘Vaisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Meshadi, Vaishkhadi and Bahag Bihu,” said Vice President.

“Traditionally associated with the harvest season, these festivals celebrate the vitality and abundance of nature. They represent the richness and the diversity of Indian culture and are a true reflection of our civilizational values of harmonious co-existence with nature and all living things. May these festivals bring peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives,” he added.