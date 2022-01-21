Prez Kovind, PM Modi Greets People Of Manipur, Meghalaya & Tripura On Statehood Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day.

President Kovind said: “Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future.”

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said;

“Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress.”

Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.