Axar Patel Engaged With Girlfriend Meha On His Birthday: See Pics Here

Mumbai: Indian all-rounder Axar Patel entered a new phase in his life after he popped the question to girlfriend Meha during his 28th birthday celebrations.

Sharing the picture, Akshar Patel wrote, “This is a new beginning of life, we are together forever. I will love you forever.”

Check out the posts below:

Axar Patel was one of the four players to be retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022 for Rs 9 crore. Axar is 2nd most expensive retention for the Capitals after Rishabh Pant at Rs 16 crore.