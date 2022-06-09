Presidential Elections To Be Held On July 18

New Delhi: The Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday announced that the voting for Presidential elections shall be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will be done on July 21.

The Election Commissioner chief, Rajiv Kumar during a press conference today noted that current President Ram Nath Kovind’s term ends on July 24 and his successor should be in place before that.

“A total of 4,809 electors to vote in the Presidential elections 2022. No political party can issue a whip to its members. The value of the vote of an MP will be 700. Those in preventive detention can vote and those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote,” said Election Commissioner chief.

Nomination can be filed by either the candidate himself or by any of his proposers or seconders between 11 am to 3 pm on the specified days, he added.