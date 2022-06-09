Superfoods That You Should Add To Your Diet

New Delhi: Some foods are so nutritious it may seem like they have superpowers, but outside the marketing world, there actually is no such thing as a superfood. But an easy way to get plenty of nutrients is to add superfoods to your diet.

Here are some superfoods to help spice up your healthy life.

Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt — kefir’s thicker, creamier cousin — is chock-full of probiotics. These microorganisms are great for digestion and promote a healthy gastrointestinal (GI) microbiome. Plus, it’s a protein-packed snack and a 10/10 substitute for heavier choices like sour cream, cream cheese, and mayo.

Quinoa

This teeny-tiny, pseudograin packs some serious nutritional prowess. Quinoa is one of the only grain– or seed-like foods that provides all nine essential amino acids. It’s also a protein powerhouse — 8.14 grams per 1-cup serving to be exact! BTW, it boasts a delish nutty flavour that works well in soups, salads, or solo.

Blueberries

Blueberries are known for their sweet flavour. But it turns out, they’re as nutritious as they are delicious! This popular fruit is filled with fiber, vitamin C, and cancer-fighting compounds. Berrylicious bonus: A 2010 study suggests blueberries can even improve memory! But keep in mind, this was an animal study. So we still need more research on humans to show these results are for real.

Kale

This rough and tough green is a nutritional superstar. Kale is a killer source of calcium, vitamin C, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. We also love that it’s super affordable and can work into a TON of dishes. You can boil, steam, roast, or stew it. But it’s also *chefs kiss* tasty as a salad base.

Chia

Ch-ch-ch-chia! Yep, this little seed is the same as those adorable little ceramic animal planters of the 90s! But don’t worry, the nutritious part is not the clay pot. A single serving of seeds is a great source of fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. They also have high antioxidant content and may help fight free radicals.