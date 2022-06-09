Anupam Kher Shares Mahima Chaudhary’s Battle With Breast Cancer

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has shared Mahima Chaudhary’s courageous battle with breast cancer in his new post.

Sharing the video of the actress’ ‘courageous’ battle, Kher narrates, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us.”

He went on to ask fans to send Mahima their love and best wishes as he added, “Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! ‘You are my HERO!'”

He was also happy to share the star has recovered well from her treatment. “She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!”

Back in April, Mahima shared a happy photo with Anupam and captioned it saying, “Then a HERO Comes along I’m blessed ..And off to a great start this new year with the star of the century @anupampkher love you.”

Take a look:

In the viedo Mahima, who had undergone chemotherapy and was seen sporting a shaved head, looked slightly overwhelmed in the clip as she detailed her cancer journey.