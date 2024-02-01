President Murmu Graces Udyan Utsav 2024

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the Udyan Utsav – I, 2024 today (February 1, 2024).

Under the Udyan Utsav-I, Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from February 2 to March 31, 2024 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days).

The Udyan will be open for special categories on the following days:

● February 22 – for differently abled and visually challenged persons ● February 23 – for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces ● March 1 – for women, tribals and women SHGs ● March 5 – for children of orphanages Bookings can be made online at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in as well as through Self Service Kiosks placed outside Gate No. 35. Booking of slots is free.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue Road meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, a shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available at intervals of every 30 minutes between 9.30 am to 5.00 pm.

Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purse/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants. Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route.

During the tour, visitors will pass through the following points of attraction:

A 225-year-old Sheesham tree

Bal Vatika: Tree-house, Babbling Brook, Nature’s classroom for children

Theme Garden: 42,000 Tulips of 18 varieties have been planted to make a landscaping marvel.

Amrit Udyan Signature: An elevated, artistic garden signature has been placed in the backdrop of the Theme Garden to provide a beautiful selfie point.

Floral Clock: Floral art manifesting in the form of a stationary clock.

Bonsai Garden: More than 300 Bonsais many of which are decades old

Musical Fountains: Fountains synchronized to classical Indian music

Central Lawn: Landscape of rare and exotic flowers

Long Garden: Elongated Rose Garden, Chhoti Narangi and Hanging Gardens

Circular Garden: Stepped landscape, circular symmetries with Stocks and Fragrant Climbers

Vertical Garden, Tray Garden, Gardens in Wheelbarrows, Zen Garden, Majestic Banyans

Food court: food stalls by TRIFED, ITDC, etc.

Apart from the Amrit Udyan, people can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday). They can also witness the Change-of-Guard Ceremony every Saturday except on Gazetted Holidays. More details are available at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

During the Udyan Utsav, school students can visit the Museum free of cost.