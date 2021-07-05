Pre-Booking For Nokia G20 Starts On July 7: Price Details Here

New Delhi: The pre-bookings for Nokia G20 will start on July 7 through the Amazon storefront in India. The Nokia G20 is the company’s first G series device in India. The Nokia G20 along with the Nokia X series, C series, and Nokia G10 globally in April.

Nokia G20 price in India

The new Nokia smartphone can be purchased for Rs 12,999. It will go on sale via Amazon India. Interested consumers can pre-order the device starting July 7. It is expected to launch with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device will come in Night and Glacier colour options.

Specs and features

The G20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a slightly thick chin bezel with the Nokia branding on it.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Amazon listing does not reveal the storage options of the device. However, we can get the 4GB + 64GB variant to launch in India. You can expand the storage by 512GB via a microSD card. The device packs a 5,050 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

On the back is a circular-shaped camera module. It has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera. The phone also features a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, users will get an 8MP front camera. It runs Android 11 out of the box and is assured to get two years of upgrades.