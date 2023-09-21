Pramila Mallik files nomination papers for election to the post of Speaker of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: BjD’s Pramila Mallik files her nomination papers for election to the post of Speaker of Odisha Assembly.

Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has named Pramila Mallik as its candidate for the position of assembly speaker. Malik, a six-time MLA handed over her resignation letter to the chief minister which was subsequently forwarded to the governor for approval, they said.

With Mallik’s resignation, the Naveen Patnaik ministry now has 20 ministers including the chief minister.