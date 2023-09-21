Punjab gangster Sukha killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

New Delhi: Intelligence inputs from Canada indicate that Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke of Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district has been killed in inter-gang rivalry on Wednesday night. Unconfirmed reports suggest he was killed in Winnipeg, Canada. This is similar to the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in inter-gang warfare in Surrey on June 19. The rivals pumped some 15 bullets into Nijjar.

According to information, Duneke fled to Canada from India on forged documents in 2017 and has seven criminal cases registered against him.

There are no less than 29 gangsters from Punjab region and around who are taking shelter outside India to evade the law. They left India on either Indian passports or through fake-forged travel documents or through the Nepal route in the past. Leading the pack of countries giving shelter to these murderers is Canada, which now accuses India of political assassination of a Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) Hardeep Singh Nijjar without substantive proof.