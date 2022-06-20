Police among several injured in Washington DC shooting near Juneteenth concert

Washington: A shooting in Washington D.C. on Sunday night has left multiple people injured, including one police officer. The shooting reportedly happened near the site of the Juneteenth Music Concert and a hunt for the suspect is on. As many as 3 people injured in the shooting has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, several people were shot, including one police officer, during a shooting on U Street.

The shooting took place at Moechella, an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”

DC Police department said in a tweet, “MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing.” (sic)