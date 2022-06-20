Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for a fourth round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The former Congress chief was interrogated for nearly 30 hours, from June 13 to 15, last week amid intense protests and subsequent detention of party leaders and supporters.

While Gandhi was summoned for the fourth time on June 17, he had requested the agency to defer his questioning, in the wake of the health condition of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been in hospital due to Covid-related issues since June 12.

The probe agency accepted Rahul’s request and postponed his questioning to Monday.

The Congress, which held protests without police permission last week, said it will stage a peaceful stir across the country against the contentious Agnipath recruitment scheme and “Modi Govt’s vendetta politics” against Rahul.