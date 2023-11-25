PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sortie on Tejas aircraft at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) site in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

“Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential,” Modi wrote on X while sharing some pictures.

He was also scheduled to review and visit HAL’s manufacturing facility, including the facility for Tejas jets.

The prime minister has been pushing for indigenous production of defence products and has highlighted as to how his government has boosted their manufacturing in India and also their exports. Several countries have shown interest in buying Tejas, a light combat aircraft, and US defence giant GE Aerospace had inked a pact with HAL to jointly produce engines for the Mk-II-Tejas during Modi’s state visit to the US.

“The Modi government has taken giant steps for increasing our defence preparedness and indigenisation which includes Tejas aircraft,” defence sources said.