Denizens eagerly wait for 5th edition of Bhubaneswar Baliyatra 

Bhubaneswar: The State capital city, Bhubaneswar, is waiting to witness its fifth Bali Yatra on its outskirts this year. Though efforts had been made to hold a festival last year, it could not take place due to no consent from the Commissionerate police.

The festival will kick off on the banks of Kuakhai river near Odisha capital on the occasion of Kartika Purnima on November 27. It will continue till December 5.

The event, which began with only 30 stalls in 2017, will have 900 stalls this year featuring household and food items. Besides, the fair will have varieties of swings and amusement rides. So far, 250 traders have booked to put up their stalls on the riverbanks. Besides, cultural programmes showcasing Odisha’s rich maritime history will also be held on the ground every evening. Besides, 3 parking space have have been allocated for the fair.

In its first edition, the event was organised only for a day as the Commissionerate police had denied giving permission for longer days on various grounds.

Notably, the historical Bali Yatra will continue in Cuttack from November 27- December 5.