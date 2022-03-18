PM Modi, President Kovind, VP Naidu & Other Extend Greetings On Holi 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Holi on Friday. He said that Holi is a festival of ‘mutual love, affection and brotherhood’ while extending his Holi wishes.

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपसी प्रेम, स्नेह और भाईचारे का प्रतीक यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का हर रंग लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind and vice-president Venkaiah Naidu also extended their wishes on the occasion of Holi 2022.

होली के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। रंगों का पर्व होली, सामुदायिक सद्भाव और मेल-मिलाप का जीवंत उदाहरण है। यह वसंत ऋतु के आगमन का शुभ समाचार लेकर आता है। मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में आनंद, उमंग और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2022

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the people on the occasion and said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Holi – the festival of colours.”

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.

Holi is being celebrated in the country on Friday. Holika Dahan was be observed on March 17. The day is also known as Choti Holi and is believed that ego and evil are consumed in Holika’s fire.