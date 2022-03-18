Rayagada: Two Of Family Charred To Death, 3 Critical

Rayagada: Two members of a family were killed while three others sustained life-threatening wounds in a fire mishap in their home at Sikarpai under Kalyansinghpur police limits of Rayagada district.

The deceased have been identified as Dayanidhi Behera and his wife Laxmi Behera.

According to sources, the fire started in the bedroom of the couple at around 5.30 pm yesterday. Hearing screams, some neighbours rushed to their rescue. They were immediately shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, Dayanidhi and his wife succumbed to their burn injuries while undergoing treatment.

The couple’s two sons and a daughter-in-law have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.