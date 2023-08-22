PM Modi participates in BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. The Leaders were briefed on the deliberations of the BRICS Business Forum.

Prime Minister highlighted the various reforms being undertaken by India to improve the ease of doing business, including technology-based solutions to address the social and economic challenges. Prime Minister invited BRICS business leaders to participate in India’s developmental journey.

Prime Minister noted that Covid had highlighted the importance of resilient and inclusive supply chains, and emphasized the importance of mutual trust and transparency for this.

He also stressed that together BRICS can contribute significantly to global welfare, particularly in the Global South.