PM Modi Meets President of French Senate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Gerard Larcher, President of French Senate, on 13 July 2023.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of our shared values of ‘Democracy, Freedom and Equality’, forming the foundation ethos of India-France partnership.

The discussions focused on wide range of areas including India’s G20 priorities, democratic values in technology usage and cooperation between the two Upper Houses.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed.