Nandankanan to Get Hoolock Gibbon Apes, Leopard Cats In Exchange For Tigers, Gharials With Itanagar Zoo

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is going to get Hoolock Gibbons apes and Leopard Cats from Itanagar Biological Park in Arunachal Pradesh in exchange for two Tigers and three Gharials under an animal exchange programme.

The Central Zoo Authority has approved the animal exchange programme between Nandankanan and Itanagar Biological Park.

As per the exchange programme, Nandankanan will give one pair of tigers—Rocky & Sohani—and three (1 male, 2 female) Gharials to Itanagar Zoo. In return, they will give one pair of Hoolock Gibbons and one pair of Leopard Cats to Nandankanan.

According to reports, representatives from the Itanagar Zoo have already reached Nandankanan to receive the animals. The animals will be transported from Nandankanan tomorrow (Friday) and are scheduled to reach Itanagar on July 18.

To receive the animals from Itanagar Zoo, a six-member team under the leadership of ACF, Dr Rashmi Ranjan Swain has been formed. The team will leave for Itanagar tomorrow. The new guests from Itanagar are expected to reach Nandankanan Zoo by July 25, said NZP Deputy Director Dr Shanath Kumar Narayan.

Nandankanan authorities said that after the shifting of a pair of tigers and gharials, 27 tigers and 105 Gharials will remain in the zoo.

After the exchange, the number of tigers in Nandankanan Zoo has declined to 27 while the total number of Gharials is 105.