PM Modi likely to visit Odisha on December 24

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on 24 December 2023, informed BJP Chief Whip Mohan Charan Majhi here today.

During his trip, he is scheduled to attend a party programme in Western Odisha. A part from that, PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the new campus of IIM (Indian Institute Of Management) in Sambalpur.

Moreover, party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha in December and January.

Worth mentioning, In June 2023, PM Modi was in Odisha to take stock of the situation at the triple train accident site at Bahanaga Railway Station in Balasore district.