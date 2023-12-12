Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment On Ex-Co-Operative Inspector For Taking Bribe

Kalahandi: A retired co-operative inspector has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by the special court, Phulbani for taking Rs 15,000 as a bribe.

The accused identified as Sitesh Ranjan Das, was appointed as the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, under Phulbani subdivision in Kandhamal district.

As per reports, the accused had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from a complainant for renewal of allotment of 2 nos. of shops of RCMS, Raikia in his favour.

Das has been convicted by the Special Judge, Special Court, Phulbani and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and fine of Rs. 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of the accused from service following his conviction.