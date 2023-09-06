PM Modi Departs For Indonesia For ASEAN Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jakarta, Indonesia from September 6 to 7 at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The visit is for the India-ASEAN summit and the East Asia summit.

In his departure statement, the PM said he looks forward to discussing practical cooperation measures with other EAS leaders to address global challenges. He also said he is confident that the visit will deepen India’s engagement with the ASEAN region.

“I am travelling to Jakarta, Indonesia at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Joko Widodo to participate in the ASEAN related meetings.

My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s “Act East” policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties.

Thereafter, I will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit. This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges.

I warmly recall my visit to Indonesia for the G-20 Summit in Bali last year, and I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with the ASEAN region,” said PM Modi.

The PM’s visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. India is the president of the G20 this year.